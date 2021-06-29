The9 Limited (NCTY) is set to bring smile on the investors face as Analysts sets mean Target price of $3.50

For the readers interested in the stock health of The9 Limited (NCTY). It is currently valued at $15.16. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $15.75, after setting-off with the price of $13.71. Company’s stock value dipped to $13.58 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $13.46.

Recently in News on June 17, 2021, The9 Announces Custody Account with Coinbase Custody. The9 Limited (Nasdaq: NCTY) (“The9”), an established Internet company, today announced Coinbase Custody, a wholly owned subsidiary of Coinbase Global Inc. (Nasdaq: COIN) and one of the global leaders in qualified digital asset custody, as the custodian for The9’s digital assets, including Bitcoin. You can read further details here

The9 Limited had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $89.20 on 02/22/21, with the lowest value was $5.25 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

The9 Limited (NCTY) full year performance was 108.24%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, The9 Limited shares are logging -83.00% during the 52-week period from high price, and 643.14% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.04 and $89.20.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2885978 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the The9 Limited (NCTY) recorded performance in the market was 328.25%, having the revenues showcasing -58.24% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 184.65M, as it employees total of 47 workers.

Analysts verdict on The9 Limited (NCTY)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the The9 Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 29.15, with a change in the price was noted -3.34. In a similar fashion, The9 Limited posted a movement of -18.05% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,799,346 in trading volumes.

The9 Limited (NCTY): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of The9 Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 28.15%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 41.32%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 31.98% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 28.17%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of The9 Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 328.25%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 424.57%, alongside a boost of 108.24% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 4.12% in the 7-day charts and went down by 23.15% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -58.24% during last recorded quarter.