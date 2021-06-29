Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) is on the roll with an average volume of 6.28M in the recent 3 months

For the readers interested in the stock health of Suncor Energy Inc. (SU). It is currently valued at $23.77. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $24.47, after setting-off with the price of $24.36. Company’s stock value dipped to $23.735 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $24.64.

Recently in News on June 16, 2021, Suncor Energy and Terra Nova co-owners reach Agreement in Principle on Terra Nova. Suncor today advised that the co-owners of the Terra Nova Floating, Production, Storage and Offloading (FPSO) facility and associated Terra Nova Field (“Terra Nova” or “the project”) have reached an agreement in principle to restructure the project ownership and provide short-term funding towards continuing the development of the Asset Life Extension Project, with the intent to move to a sanction decision in the Fall. A subset of owners will increase their ownership of the project for consideration payable from the other owners. Suncor’s ownership will increase to 48% from approximately 38%. You can read further details here

Suncor Energy Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $25.73 on 06/15/21, with the lowest value was $16.40 for the same time period, recorded on 02/04/21.

Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) full year performance was 45.83%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Suncor Energy Inc. shares are logging -7.62% during the 52-week period from high price, and 122.77% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $10.67 and $25.73.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 5397926 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) recorded performance in the market was 41.66%, having the revenues showcasing 12.98% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 36.22B, as it employees total of 12889 workers.

Analysts verdict on Suncor Energy Inc. (SU)

During the last month, 14 analysts gave the Suncor Energy Inc. a BUY rating, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 5 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 22.00, with a change in the price was noted +6.30. In a similar fashion, Suncor Energy Inc. posted a movement of +36.06% for the period of last 100 days, recording 7,701,606 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SU is recording 0.57 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.49.

Suncor Energy Inc. (SU): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Suncor Energy Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 67.76%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 21.91%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 50.41% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 59.86%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Suncor Energy Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 41.66%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 39.01%, alongside a boost of 45.83% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -3.02% in the 7-day charts and went down by 2.68% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 12.98% during last recorded quarter.