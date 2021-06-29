Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close Asana Inc. (ASAN) was up 4.71%

At the end of the latest market close, Asana Inc. (ASAN) was valued at $61.42. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $63.00 while reaching the peak value of $64.26 and lowest value recorded on the day was $60.43. The stock current value is $64.31.

Recently in News on June 29, 2021, Asana Tops G2’s Enterprise Grid® for the Eighth Consecutive Quarter. Global customers name Asana #1 platform for project management. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Asana Inc. shares are logging 0.08% during the 52-week period from high price, and 212.64% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $20.57 and $64.26.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1364758 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Asana Inc. (ASAN) recorded performance in the market was 107.85%, having the revenues showcasing 134.79% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 9.57B, as it employees total of 1080 workers.

Specialists analysis on Asana Inc. (ASAN)

During the last month, 7 analysts gave the Asana Inc. a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 36.61, with a change in the price was noted +25.42. In a similar fashion, Asana Inc. posted a movement of +65.77% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,758,078 in trading volumes.

Trends and Technical analysis: Asana Inc. (ASAN)

Raw Stochastic average of Asana Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 97.75%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 97.05%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 94.47% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 93.48%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 107.85%. The shares increased approximately by 3.11% in the 7-day charts and went down by 66.72% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 134.79% during last recorded quarter.