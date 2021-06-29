Oblong Inc. (OBLG) is on the roll with an average volume of 115.86K in the recent 3 months

For the readers interested in the stock health of Oblong Inc. (OBLG). It is currently valued at $3.25. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $3.36, after setting-off with the price of $3.20. Company’s stock value dipped to $3.17 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $3.96.

Recently in News on June 28, 2021, Oblong Announces $12.4 Million Registered Direct Offering. Oblong, Inc. (Nasdaq: OBLG) (“Oblong” or the “Company”), the award-winning maker of multi-stream collaboration solutions, today announced that it has entered into definitive agreements with pre-existing and new institutional investors for the purchase of 4,000,000 shares of common stock at a purchase price per share of $3.10 and Series A warrants to purchase an aggregate of 1,000,000 shares of common stock at an exercise price of $4.00 per share in a registered direct offering. The Series A warrants are exercisable until January 4, 2022. Oblong has also agreed to issue to the investors in a concurrent private placement Series B warrants to purchase an aggregate of 3,000,000 shares of common stock that are exercisable six months and one day following issuance, are exercisable for three years from the initial exercise date, and have an exercise price of $4.40 per share. The closing of the offering is expected to take place on or about June 30, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. You can read further details here

Oblong Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $6.23 on 02/09/21, with the lowest value was $3.10 for the same time period, recorded on 05/18/21.

Oblong Inc. (OBLG) full year performance was 130.50%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Oblong Inc. shares are logging -73.47% during the 52-week period from high price, and 153.91% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.28 and $12.25.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 779922 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Oblong Inc. (OBLG) recorded performance in the market was -36.77%, having the revenues showcasing -26.47% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 81.67M, as it employees total of 18 workers.

Oblong Inc. (OBLG) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Oblong Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 4.22, with a change in the price was noted -1.46. In a similar fashion, Oblong Inc. posted a movement of -31.00% for the period of last 100 days, recording 232,040 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for OBLG is recording 0.13 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Oblong Inc. (OBLG): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Oblong Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 7.28%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 10.00%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 62.70% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 65.36%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Oblong Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -36.77%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -41.02%, alongside a boost of 130.50% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -7.93% in the 7-day charts and went up by -12.40% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -26.47% during last recorded quarter.