Morgan Stanley (MS) market price of $87.70 offers the impression of an exciting value play

At the end of the latest market close, Morgan Stanley (MS) was valued at $88.40. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $88.06 while reaching the peak value of $88.20 and lowest value recorded on the day was $86.43. The stock current value is $87.70.

Recently in News on June 28, 2021, Morgan Stanley Announces 100% Increase of Its Quarterly Dividend from $0.35 to $0.70 Per Share and Authorization of the Repurchase of up to $12 Billion of Common Stock Over the Next 12 Months. Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) announced that it will double its quarterly common stock dividend to $0.70 per share from the current $0.35 per share, beginning with the common dividend expected to be declared by the Firm’s Board of Directors in the third quarter of 2021. In addition, the Firm announced a new increased repurchase authorization of outstanding common stock of up to $12 billion through June 30, 2022. You can read further details here

Morgan Stanley had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $94.27 on 06/07/21, with the lowest value was $66.85 for the same time period, recorded on 01/29/21.

Morgan Stanley (MS) full year performance was 86.40%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Morgan Stanley shares are logging -6.97% during the 52-week period from high price, and 91.23% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $45.86 and $94.27.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 5974172 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Morgan Stanley (MS) recorded performance in the market was 27.97%, having the revenues showcasing 12.61% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 160.74B, as it employees total of 71000 workers.

During the last month, 18 analysts gave the Morgan Stanley a BUY rating, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 5 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 82.98, with a change in the price was noted +17.10. In a similar fashion, Morgan Stanley posted a movement of +24.22% for the period of last 100 days, recording 10,323,613 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for MS is recording 6.11 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.94.

Raw Stochastic average of Morgan Stanley in the period of last 50 days is set at 63.54%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 36.58%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 36.84% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 30.02%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 27.97%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 28.80%, alongside a boost of 86.40% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 2.05% in the 7-day charts and went up by -2.88% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 12.61% during last recorded quarter.