GrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG) is on the roll with an average volume of 1.66M in the recent 3 months

Let’s start up with the current stock price of GrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG), which is $48.42 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $48.8799 after opening rate of $44.26 while the lowest price it went was recorded $44.05 before closing at $43.41.

Recently in News on June 28, 2021, GrowGeneration Announces Inclusion in the Russell 2000 Index. GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ: GRWG), (“GrowGen” or the “Company”), the nation’s largest chain of specialty hydroponic and organic garden centers, today was added as a member of the US small-cap Russell 2000® Index, effective after the US market opens on June 28, as part of the 2021 Russell indexes reconstitution. Membership in the Russell 2000® Index, which remains in place for one year, is based on membership in the broad-market Russell 3000® Index. The stock also was automatically added to the appropriate growth and value indexes. You can read further details here

GrowGeneration Corp. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $67.75 on 02/10/21, with the lowest value was $33.02 for the same time period, recorded on 03/05/21.

GrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG) full year performance was 641.50%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, GrowGeneration Corp. shares are logging -28.53% during the 52-week period from high price, and 705.66% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $6.01 and $67.75.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2752234 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the GrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG) recorded performance in the market was 20.39%, having the revenues showcasing 16.25% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.93B, as it employees total of 360 workers.

Analysts verdict on GrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the GrowGeneration Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 46.53, with a change in the price was noted -7.30. In a similar fashion, GrowGeneration Corp. posted a movement of -13.10% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,017,579 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for GRWG is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

GrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of GrowGeneration Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 96.93%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 95.42%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 75.21% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 72.03%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of GrowGeneration Corp., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 20.39%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 17.27%, alongside a boost of 641.50% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 17.75% in the 7-day charts and went up by 14.41% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 16.25% during last recorded quarter.