Gear up for the change! Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM) has hit the volume of 2791833

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM) is priced at $108.85 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $110.496 and reached a high price of $113.24, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $93.85. The stock touched a low price of $103.72.

Recently in News on May 25, 2021, Beam Therapeutics to Participate in the 2021 Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference. Beam Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: BEAM), a biotechnology company developing precision genetic medicines through base editing, today announced that John Evans, chief executive officer, will participate in a fireside chat during the 2021 Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. ET. You can read further details here

Beam Therapeutics Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $126.90 on 02/08/21, with the lowest value was $56.34 for the same time period, recorded on 05/11/21.

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM) full year performance was 336.27%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Beam Therapeutics Inc. shares are logging -14.22% during the 52-week period from high price, and 480.22% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $18.76 and $126.90.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2791833 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM) recorded performance in the market was 33.33%, having the revenues showcasing 45.93% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 6.82B, as it employees total of 181 workers.

The Analysts eye on Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM)

During the last month, 4 analysts gave the Beam Therapeutics Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 4 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 84.36, with a change in the price was noted +9.35. In a similar fashion, Beam Therapeutics Inc. posted a movement of +9.40% for the period of last 100 days, recording 953,651 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for BEAM is recording 0.02 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.01.

Technical rundown of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM)

Raw Stochastic average of Beam Therapeutics Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 92.28%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 88.73%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 94.03% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 85.46%.

Considering, the past performance of Beam Therapeutics Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 33.33%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 23.92%, alongside a boost of 336.27% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 26.69% in the 7-day charts and went down by 36.25% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 45.93% during last recorded quarter.