Digital Brands Group Inc. (DBGI) is on the roll with an average volume of 5.81M in the recent 3 months

Digital Brands Group Inc. (DBGI) is priced at $5.49 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $4.60 and reached a high price of $5.60, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $5.49. The stock touched a low price of $4.50.

Recently in News on June 28, 2021, Digital Brands Group, Inc. Announces Exercise and Closing of Remaining Over-Allotment Option. Digital Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: DBGI) (“Digital Brands” or the “Company”), today announced the underwriters of Digital Brand’s previously announced public offering that initially closed on May 18, 2021 have purchased an additional 361,445 shares of common stock pursuant to the exercise by the underwriters of the remaining portion of their over-allotment option at a public offering price of $4.15 per share. Digital Brands has now sold a total of 2,771,084 shares of common stock and warrants to purchase 2,771,084 shares of common stock for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $11.5 million, prior to deducting underwriting discounts, commissions, and other offering expenses. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Digital Brands Group Inc. shares are logging -26.51% during the 52-week period from high price, and 96.07% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.80 and $7.47.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 5460330 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Digital Brands Group Inc. (DBGI) recorded performance in the market was 61.47%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 57.60M, as it employees total of 9 workers.

The Analysts eye on Digital Brands Group Inc. (DBGI)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Digital Brands Group Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Technical rundown of Digital Brands Group Inc. (DBGI)

In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 56.09% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 63.60%.

Considering, the past performance of Digital Brands Group Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 61.47%. The shares increased approximately by 54.65% in the 7-day charts and went down by 80.00% in the period of the last 30 days.