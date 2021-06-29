CVR Energy Inc. (CVI) is on the roll with an average volume of 967.82K in the recent 3 months

CVR Energy Inc. (CVI) is priced at $18.37 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $19.80 and reached a high price of $19.89, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $20.02. The stock touched a low price of $18.23.

Recently in News on June 10, 2021, CVR Energy Finalizes Special Dividend, Determines Cash Distribution Payable to CVR Energy Stockholders. CVR Energy, Inc. (“CVR Energy” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CVI) today announced that it has determined the amount of cash per share of its common stock to which each of its stockholders is entitled in connection with the previously announced special dividend of $492 million, to be paid in a combination of cash (the “Cash Distribution”) and the common stock of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (“Delek”) held by the Company (the “Stock Distribution”). The Company will distribute an aggregate amount of approximately $242 million, or $2.40 per share of the Company’s common stock, pursuant to the Cash Distribution and 10,539,880 shares of Delek common stock, which represented approximately 14.3% of the outstanding shares of Delek common stock, pursuant to the Stock Distribution. You can read further details here

CVR Energy Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $27.02 on 03/11/21, with the lowest value was $14.70 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

CVR Energy Inc. (CVI) full year performance was 21.91%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, CVR Energy Inc. shares are logging -14.10% during the 52-week period from high price, and 136.61% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $7.76 and $21.38.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1140855 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the CVR Energy Inc. (CVI) recorded performance in the market was 55.78%, having the revenues showcasing 16.29% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.76B, as it employees total of 1423 workers.

CVR Energy Inc. (CVI) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the CVR Energy Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 21.19, with a change in the price was noted +0.44. In a similar fashion, CVR Energy Inc. posted a movement of +2.45% for the period of last 100 days, recording 748,093 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CVI is recording 1.72 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.72.

CVR Energy Inc. (CVI): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of CVR Energy Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 17.70%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 18.53%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 29.72% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 31.07%.

If we look into the earlier routines of CVR Energy Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 55.78%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 58.33%, alongside a boost of 21.91% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -1.92% in the 7-day charts and went down by 6.13% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 16.29% during last recorded quarter.