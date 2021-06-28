Zhangmen Education Inc. (ZME) Profit Margins posted -76.20% in the last twelve months: The key fundamentals to watch

At the end of the latest market close, Zhangmen Education Inc. (ZME) was valued at $13.09. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $13.166 while reaching the peak value of $15.88 and lowest value recorded on the day was $12.7808. The stock current value is $14.67.

Recently in News on June 8, 2021, Zhangmen Education Inc. Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering. Zhangmen Education Inc. (“Zhangmen” or the “Company”) (NYSE: ZME), a leading online education company in China focused on providing personalized online courses to K-12 students, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering (the “IPO”) of 3,623,000 American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”), at US$11.50 per ADS, for a total offering size of US$41.7 million, assuming the underwriters do not exercise their option to purchase additional ADSs. Each ADS represents nine Class A ordinary shares of the Company. The ADSs have been approved for listing and are expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange today under the ticker symbol “ZME.” The offering is expected to close on June 10, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Zhangmen Education Inc. shares are logging -28.51% during the 52-week period from high price, and 21.95% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $12.03 and $20.52.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1124482 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Zhangmen Education Inc. (ZME) recorded performance in the market was -13.66%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.06B, as it employees total of 18522 workers.

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Zhangmen Education Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Zhangmen Education Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -13.66%.