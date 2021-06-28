Time to Buy Beat-Down GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF) Stock? Here is the INSIGHT

At the end of the latest market close, GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF) was valued at $12.15. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $12.27 while reaching the peak value of $12.32 and lowest value recorded on the day was $11.95. The stock current value is $12.02.

Recently in News on May 24, 2021, GrafTech Announces Secondary Offering of Common Stock by Existing Stockholder. GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE: EAF) (“GrafTech” or the “Company”) today announced that an affiliate of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. and Brookfield Business Partners LP, members of the Brookfield consortium that has an existing ownership interest in GrafTech, intends, subject to market conditions, to offer 20,000,000 shares of GrafTech common stock in an underwritten secondary offering. The selling stockholder will receive all of the net proceeds from the offering. GrafTech is not offering any shares of common stock in the offering. The underwriter will offer the shares from time to time for sale through negotiated transactions or otherwise, at market prices prevailing at the time of sale, at prices related to such prevailing market prices or at negotiated prices. You can read further details here

GrafTech International Ltd. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $14.16 on 05/17/21, with the lowest value was $9.53 for the same time period, recorded on 02/02/21.

GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF) full year performance was 58.58%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, GrafTech International Ltd. shares are logging -15.14% during the 52-week period from high price, and 104.77% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $5.87 and $14.16.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 22272506 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF) recorded performance in the market was 12.76%, having the revenues showcasing 2.91% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 3.25B, as it employees total of 1285 workers.

The Analysts eye on GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF)

During the last month, 3 analysts gave the GrafTech International Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 12.34, with a change in the price was noted +2.24. In a similar fashion, GrafTech International Ltd. posted a movement of +22.90% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,334,791 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF)

Raw Stochastic average of GrafTech International Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 23.26%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 23.85%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 22.34% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 18.07%.

Considering, the past performance of GrafTech International Ltd., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 12.76%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 34.45%, alongside a boost of 58.58% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 2.65% in the 7-day charts and went up by -9.35% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 2.91% during last recorded quarter.