Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (SNCR) distance from 20-day Simple moving Average is 22.51%: What to Expect?

Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (SNCR) is priced at $3.53 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $3.11 and reached a high price of $3.79, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $2.91. The stock touched a low price of $3.09.

Recently in News on June 25, 2021, Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. Announces Pricing of $125 Million Public Offering of Senior Notes. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (SNCR) (the “Company” or “Synchronoss”), a global leader and innovator in cloud, messaging and digital products and platforms, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of $125 million aggregate principal amount of 8.375% senior notes due 2026, including the exercise in full by the underwriters of the underwriters’ option to purchase an additional $5 million aggregate principal amount of senior notes. The offering is expected to close on or about June 30, 2021, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions. You can read further details here

Synchronoss Technologies Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $6.59 on 01/27/21, with the lowest value was $2.35 for the same time period, recorded on 06/21/21.

Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (SNCR) full year performance was -0.56%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Synchronoss Technologies Inc. shares are logging -46.43% during the 52-week period from high price, and 50.21% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.35 and $6.59.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 30273052 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (SNCR) recorded performance in the market was -24.89%, having the revenues showcasing -9.02% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 128.49M, as it employees total of 1598 workers.

The Analysts eye on Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (SNCR)

During the last month, 4 analysts gave the Synchronoss Technologies Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.66, with a change in the price was noted -1.32. In a similar fashion, Synchronoss Technologies Inc. posted a movement of -27.22% for the period of last 100 days, recording 861,942 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SNCR is recording 0.45 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (SNCR)

Raw Stochastic average of Synchronoss Technologies Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 81.94%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 81.94%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 46.36% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 25.28%.

Considering, the past performance of Synchronoss Technologies Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -24.89%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -25.05%, alongside a downfall of -0.56% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 45.87% in the 7-day charts and went up by 23.86% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -9.02% during last recorded quarter.