Recent Change of -6.44% in the Royal Caribbean Group (RCL) market price might lead to pleasant surprises

Royal Caribbean Group (RCL) is priced at $83.47 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $87.30 and reached a high price of $89.89, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $89.22. The stock touched a low price of $86.74.

Recently in News on June 26, 2021, ‘A New Day Has Dawned’ As Celebrity Edge Becomes First Cruise Ship To Sail From A U.S. Port In 15 Months. New-luxury ship Celebrity Edge departs from Ft. Lauderdale on June 26, led by First American Female Captain, Kate McCue. You can read further details here

Royal Caribbean Group had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $99.24 on 02/25/21, with the lowest value was $64.26 for the same time period, recorded on 01/29/21.

Royal Caribbean Group (RCL) full year performance was 83.66%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Royal Caribbean Group shares are logging -15.89% during the 52-week period from high price, and 85.24% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $45.06 and $99.24.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3868681 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Royal Caribbean Group (RCL) recorded performance in the market was 19.45%, having the revenues showcasing 5.51% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 22.14B, as it employees total of 85000 workers.

Royal Caribbean Group (RCL) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 6 analysts gave the Royal Caribbean Group a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 8 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 2 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 86.01, with a change in the price was noted +14.07. In a similar fashion, Royal Caribbean Group posted a movement of +20.27% for the period of last 100 days, recording 4,617,772 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for RCL is recording 2.28 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 2.26.

Royal Caribbean Group (RCL): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Royal Caribbean Group in the period of last 50 days is set at 34.08%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 0.14%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 18.18% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 17.94%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Royal Caribbean Group, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 19.45%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 24.92%, alongside a boost of 83.66% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 4.18% in the 7-day charts and went up by -3.54% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 5.51% during last recorded quarter.