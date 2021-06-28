Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) Quarterly Performance is 18.55%: Here is the Surprise Factor

For the readers interested in the stock health of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY). It is currently valued at $32.91. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $33.01, after setting-off with the price of $31.90. Company’s stock value dipped to $31.55 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $31.74.

Recently in News on June 10, 2021, Occidental Announces Continued Progress on Divestment Program with the Sale of Non-Strategic Permian Basin Acreage for $508 Million and Reaffirms 2021 Capital and Production Guidance. Occidental (NYSE: OXY) today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to sell non-strategic acreage in the Permian Basin to an affiliate of Colgate Energy Partners III, LLC, for $508 million, subject to closing adjustments to reflect an April 1, 2021 effective date. The transaction, which is expected to close in the third quarter of 2021, includes approximately 25,000 net acres in the Southern Delaware Basin in Texas with current production of approximately 10,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day from about 360 active wells. Proceeds from the sale will be applied toward debt reduction. You can read further details here

Occidental Petroleum Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $33.01 on 06/25/21, with the lowest value was $17.32 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) full year performance was 77.51%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Occidental Petroleum Corporation shares are logging 1.20% during the 52-week period from high price, and 286.27% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $8.52 and $32.52.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 25211900 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) recorded performance in the market was 90.12%, having the revenues showcasing 18.55% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 29.63B, as it employees total of 11800 workers.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 8 analysts gave the Occidental Petroleum Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 17 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 3 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 26.79, with a change in the price was noted +12.18. In a similar fashion, Occidental Petroleum Corporation posted a movement of +58.76% for the period of last 100 days, recording 18,894,355 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for OXY is recording 4.22 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 4.15.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Occidental Petroleum Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 99.06%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 98.62%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 94.89% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 90.64%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Occidental Petroleum Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 90.12%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 83.96%, alongside a boost of 77.51% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 17.58% in the 7-day charts and went down by 30.13% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 18.55% during last recorded quarter.