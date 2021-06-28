Gear up for the change! Biomea Fusion Inc. (BMEA) has hit the volume of 1094031

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Biomea Fusion Inc. (BMEA), which is $13.65 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $15.50 after opening rate of $15.41 while the lowest price it went was recorded $13.41 before closing at $15.57.

Recently in News on May 27, 2021, Biomea Fusion Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Business Highlights. — Received $167 million in aggregate gross proceeds in April from initial public offering –. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Biomea Fusion Inc. shares are logging -38.57% during the 52-week period from high price, and -3.23% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $14.10 and $22.22.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1094031 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Biomea Fusion Inc. (BMEA) recorded performance in the market was -26.61%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 392.68M, as it employees total of 20 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Biomea Fusion Inc. (BMEA)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Biomea Fusion Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Technical breakdown of Biomea Fusion Inc. (BMEA)

In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 5.05% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 17.81%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Biomea Fusion Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -26.61%. The shares increased approximately by -31.75% in the 7-day charts and went down by -21.37% in the period of the last 30 days.