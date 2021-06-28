Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE) is on the roll with an average volume of 15.92M in the recent 3 months

At the end of the latest market close, Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE) was valued at $10.80. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $10.80 while reaching the peak value of $10.98 and lowest value recorded on the day was $10.45. The stock current value is $10.85.

Recently in News on June 14, 2021, Clean Energy Unveils New Visual Identity to Signify Its Role in a Future Carbon-Neutral World. The demand for low- and negative-carbon renewable fuel has increased as more companies look for solutions to address climate change. As the leading provider of renewable natural gas (RNG) for the transportation industry, Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ: CLNE) is now well-positioned to turn their customers’ sustainability goals into reality. You can read further details here

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $19.79 on 02/10/21, with the lowest value was $7.33 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE) full year performance was 407.04%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Clean Energy Fuels Corp. shares are logging -45.19% during the 52-week period from high price, and 439.66% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.01 and $19.79.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 6858224 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE) recorded performance in the market was 37.40%, having the revenues showcasing -20.00% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.18B, as it employees total of 465 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 11.85, with a change in the price was noted -1.80. In a similar fashion, Clean Energy Fuels Corp. posted a movement of -14.03% for the period of last 100 days, recording 13,182,134 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CLNE is recording 0.18 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.16.

Technical breakdown of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE)

Raw Stochastic average of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 50.57%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 47.74%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 46.63% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 47.71%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Clean Energy Fuels Corp., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 37.40%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 31.23%, alongside a boost of 407.04% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -8.32% in the 7-day charts and went down by 34.33% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -20.00% during last recorded quarter.