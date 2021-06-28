Analysts Mean recommendation for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPE) was 2.00: Is this the key time?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPE), which is $1.73 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $1.85 after opening rate of $1.83 while the lowest price it went was recorded $1.71 before closing at $1.78.

Recently in News on June 25, 2021, Ampio Pharmaceuticals Announces Patient Randomization and Dosing in AP-019 Phase II Study of Inhaled Ampion in COVID-19 Respiratory Distress. Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE American: AMPE), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the advancement of immunology-based therapies for prevalent inflammatory conditions, today announced randomization and dosing of patients in its multi-center AP-019 Phase II clinical trial, using inhaled Ampion™ in the treatment of respiratory distress due to COVID-19, is underway. You can read further details here

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.5900 on 02/12/21, with the lowest value was $1.2500 for the same time period, recorded on 03/05/21.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPE) full year performance was 200.97%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are logging -41.95% during the 52-week period from high price, and 225.68% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.53 and $2.98.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 26035424 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPE) recorded performance in the market was 8.81%, having the revenues showcasing 4.22% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 348.30M, as it employees total of 18 workers.

Analysts verdict on Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPE)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.8016, with a change in the price was noted +0.03. In a similar fashion, Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted a movement of +1.76% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,604,793 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AMPE is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPE): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 51.33%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 19.35%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 31.18% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 41.03%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 8.81%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -2.26%, alongside a boost of 200.97% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -7.98% in the 7-day charts and went down by -3.89% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 4.22% during last recorded quarter.