United States Antimony Corporation (UAMY) is on the roll with an average volume of 2.69M in the recent 3 months

Let’s start up with the current stock price of United States Antimony Corporation (UAMY), which is $0.93 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $0.95 after opening rate of $0.93 while the lowest price it went was recorded $0.91 before closing at $0.94.

United States Antimony Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.5600 on 02/19/21, with the lowest value was $0.4801 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

United States Antimony Corporation (UAMY) full year performance was 86.98%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, United States Antimony Corporation shares are logging -63.48% during the 52-week period from high price, and 325.92% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.22 and $2.56.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2380988 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the United States Antimony Corporation (UAMY) recorded performance in the market was 79.10%, having the revenues showcasing -19.41% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 102.87M, as it employees total of 14 workers.

Market experts do have their say about United States Antimony Corporation (UAMY)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the United States Antimony Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.0797, with a change in the price was noted +0.11. In a similar fashion, United States Antimony Corporation posted a movement of +12.86% for the period of last 100 days, recording 7,585,396 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for UAMY is recording 0.02 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.02.

Technical breakdown of United States Antimony Corporation (UAMY)

Raw Stochastic average of United States Antimony Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 67.87%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 52.93%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 53.91% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 47.23%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of United States Antimony Corporation, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 79.10%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 118.95%, alongside a boost of 86.98% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 2.68% in the 7-day charts and went down by 18.87% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -19.41% during last recorded quarter.