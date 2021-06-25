U.S. Well Services Inc. (USWS) is on the roll with an average volume of 3.07M in the recent 3 months

U.S. Well Services Inc. (USWS) is priced at $1.00 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $0.969 and reached a high price of $1.00, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $0.97. The stock touched a low price of $0.9536.

Recently in News on May 24, 2021, U.S. Well Services Announces Move Towards Full Electrification of Portfolio. U.S. Well Services (Nasdaq: USWS) (“USWS” or the “Company”) today announced its commitment to becoming an all-electric hydraulic fracturing services provider and expects to have fully exited the diesel frac market by the end of Q4 2021. As a result of this strategic transition, USWS expects to become the first publicly-traded, pure-play electric completions services provider. You can read further details here

U.S. Well Services Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.3700 on 02/18/21, with the lowest value was $0.3820 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

U.S. Well Services Inc. (USWS) full year performance was 92.21%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, U.S. Well Services Inc. shares are logging -70.33% during the 52-week period from high price, and 331.92% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.23 and $3.37.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1798396 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the U.S. Well Services Inc. (USWS) recorded performance in the market was 141.35%, having the revenues showcasing -0.01% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 93.42M, as it employees total of 638 workers.

Specialists analysis on U.S. Well Services Inc. (USWS)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the U.S. Well Services Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.1625, with a change in the price was noted +0.08. In a similar fashion, U.S. Well Services Inc. posted a movement of +8.68% for the period of last 100 days, recording 4,541,907 in trading volumes.

Trends and Technical analysis: U.S. Well Services Inc. (USWS)

Raw Stochastic average of U.S. Well Services Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 38.77%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 17.99%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 13.64% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 11.50%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 141.35%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 138.07%, alongside a boost of 92.21% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 11.06% in the 7-day charts and went up by -9.10% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -0.01% during last recorded quarter.