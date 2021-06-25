Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) can’t be written off after posting last 3-months Average volume of 1.99M

Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) is priced at $1.68 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $1.69 and reached a high price of $1.74, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $1.74. The stock touched a low price of $1.68.

Recently in News on May 11, 2021, Top Ships Inc. Announces Delivery of Suezmax M/T Eco Malibu. TOP Ships Inc., an international owner and operator of modern, fuel efficient “ECO” tanker vessels, announced today that it took delivery of the very high specification, scrubber fitted, 157,000 dwt newbuilding Suezmax vessel M/T Eco Malibu constructed at the Hyundai Heavy Industries shipyard in South Korea. The vessel is scheduled to commence by the end of the week its previously announced time charter employment with a major oil trader for three years with two yearly extensions at the charterer’s option. The revenue backlog expected to be generated by this fixture, assuming all options are exercised, is about $63.3 million. For 2021 alone, this charter is expected to contribute $7.8 million in revenue. You can read further details here

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Top Ships Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.8900 on 02/12/21, with the lowest value was $1.1600 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) full year performance was -50.67%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Top Ships Inc. shares are logging -56.75% during the 52-week period from high price, and 77.12% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.95 and $3.89.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 645852 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) recorded performance in the market was 43.80%, having the revenues showcasing -15.12% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 73.88M, as it employees total of 1 workers.

Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Top Ships Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.9636, with a change in the price was noted -0.31. In a similar fashion, Top Ships Inc. posted a movement of -15.55% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,332,646 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for TOPS is recording 0.87 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.82.

Top Ships Inc. (TOPS): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Top Ships Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 28.48%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 44.47%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 49.26% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 49.69%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Top Ships Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 43.80%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 47.46%, alongside a downfall of -50.67% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -2.25% in the 7-day charts and went down by 17.57% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -15.12% during last recorded quarter.