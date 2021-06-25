SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. (SAIL) market price of $53.24 offers the impression of an exciting value play

At the end of the latest market close, SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. (SAIL) was valued at $52.45. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $51.38 while reaching the peak value of $52.60 and lowest value recorded on the day was $51.1901. The stock current value is $53.24.

Recently in News on June 15, 2021, SailPoint Announces Appointment of Sudhakar Ramakrishna to Board of Directors. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SAIL), the leader in enterprise identity security, today announced the appointment of Sudhakar Ramakrishna to the SailPoint Board of Directors, effective on June 14, 2021. The Board determined that Mr. Ramakrishna is independent, a term defined under the listing standards of the New York Stock Exchange. You can read further details here

SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $64.19 on 02/16/21, with the lowest value was $39.00 for the same time period, recorded on 05/11/21.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. (SAIL) full year performance was 102.43%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. shares are logging -17.06% during the 52-week period from high price, and 109.86% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $25.37 and $64.19.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 646791 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. (SAIL) recorded performance in the market was -1.48%, having the revenues showcasing 4.90% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 4.79B, as it employees total of 1394 workers.

Analysts verdict on SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. (SAIL)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 51.22, with a change in the price was noted -3.93. In a similar fashion, SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. posted a movement of -6.87% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,117,179 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SAIL is recording 0.97 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. (SAIL): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 98.55%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 98.14%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 98.79% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 96.10%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -1.48%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -7.56%, alongside a boost of 102.43% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 10.82% in the 7-day charts and went down by 15.76% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 4.90% during last recorded quarter.