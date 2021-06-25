Recent Change of 2.35% in the NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) market price might lead to pleasant surprises

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) is priced at $203.83 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $200.99 and reached a high price of $205.11, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $199.15. The stock touched a low price of $200.39.

Recently in News on June 7, 2021, NXP’s Development Tools Enable New Ultra-Wideband Applications for iPhone and Apple Watch. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ: NXPI) has announced that it now offers beta Ultra-Wideband (UWB) development tools from its NXP Trimension™ portfolio that interoperate with the U1 chip in supported Apple products. The beta development tools will allow developers to kick-start the design of innovative applications that interact with UWB enabled Apple products including iPhone and Apple Watch*, unleashing the ability to create more precise, directionally aware app experiences. You can read further details here

NXP Semiconductors N.V. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $216.43 on 04/05/21, with the lowest value was $156.02 for the same time period, recorded on 01/27/21.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) full year performance was 80.28%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, NXP Semiconductors N.V. shares are logging -5.82% during the 52-week period from high price, and 90.94% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $106.75 and $216.43.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2540585 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) recorded performance in the market was 28.19%, having the revenues showcasing 6.54% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 57.76B, as it employees total of 29000 workers.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 17 analysts gave the NXP Semiconductors N.V. a BUY rating, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 8 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 195.20, with a change in the price was noted +32.30. In a similar fashion, NXP Semiconductors N.V. posted a movement of +18.83% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,563,123 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for NXPI is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.92.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of NXP Semiconductors N.V. in the period of last 50 days is set at 67.86%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 51.51%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 34.35% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 25.71%.

If we look into the earlier routines of NXP Semiconductors N.V., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 28.19%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 30.34%, alongside a boost of 80.28% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 2.72% in the 7-day charts and went up by -0.45% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 6.54% during last recorded quarter.