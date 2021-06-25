Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (OEC) Quarterly Performance is -4.30%: Here is the Surprise Factor

At the end of the latest market close, Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (OEC) was valued at $19.64. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $19.71 while reaching the peak value of $19.71 and lowest value recorded on the day was $18.45. The stock current value is $18.70.

Recently in News on June 21, 2021, Orion Engineered Carbons Settles Dispute with Former Owner Evonik Over Indemnity Claims from The Acquisition of Evonik’s Global Carbon Black Business in 2011. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE: OEC), a leading global supplier of specialty and high-performance carbon black, today announced its agreement with Evonik to settle the arbitration proceedings which Orion (Germany) had commenced against an Evonik Industries AG affiliate in June 2019. The arbitration was launched by Orion to enforce – among others – indemnity claims covering capital expenditures and costs to remedy past violations of the U.S. Clean Air Act alleged by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (U.S. EPA). You can read further details here

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $22.45 on 05/06/21, with the lowest value was $15.23 for the same time period, recorded on 01/29/21.

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (OEC) full year performance was 85.33%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. shares are logging -16.70% during the 52-week period from high price, and 93.38% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.67 and $22.45.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2132755 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (OEC) recorded performance in the market was 9.10%, having the revenues showcasing -4.30% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.10B, as it employees total of 1400 workers.

Analysts verdict on Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (OEC)

During the last month, 5 analysts gave the Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 19.30, with a change in the price was noted +2.53. In a similar fashion, Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. posted a movement of +15.65% for the period of last 100 days, recording 391,943 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for OEC is recording 4.01 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 3.46.

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (OEC): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. in the period of last 50 days is set at 17.94%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 24.77%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 44.81% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 47.57%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 9.10%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 20.65%, alongside a boost of 85.33% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 0.86% in the 7-day charts and went up by -5.84% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -4.30% during last recorded quarter.