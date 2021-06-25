Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) market price of $60.89 offers the impression of an exciting value play

Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) is priced at $60.89 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $61.34 and reached a high price of $61.72, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $61.30. The stock touched a low price of $60.825.

Recently in News on June 21, 2021, Nutrien Raises Guidance: Announces a Further Half-Million Tonne Increase in 2021 Potash Production. Nutrien Ltd (TSX and NYSE: NTR) announced today that it has increased its first-half 2021 earnings guidance given the strength in global fertilizer markets and strong operational results. First-half 2021 adjusted net earnings per share (EPS) is expected to be $2.30 to $2.50, up significantly from our previous guidance of $2.00 to $2.20 (first quarter adjusted net earnings per share was $0.29). You can read further details here

Nutrien Ltd. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $65.93 on 06/07/21, with the lowest value was $48.45 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) full year performance was 81.65%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Nutrien Ltd. shares are logging -7.64% during the 52-week period from high price, and 99.25% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $30.56 and $65.93.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2062187 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) recorded performance in the market was 26.43%, having the revenues showcasing 10.69% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 34.72B, as it employees total of 23100 workers.

Analysts verdict on Nutrien Ltd. (NTR)

During the last month, 16 analysts gave the Nutrien Ltd. a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 4 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 57.63, with a change in the price was noted +11.14. In a similar fashion, Nutrien Ltd. posted a movement of +22.39% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,145,882 in trading volumes.

Nutrien Ltd. (NTR): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Nutrien Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 63.07%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 39.28%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 42.57% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 34.74%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Nutrien Ltd., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 26.43%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 30.92%, alongside a boost of 81.65% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 2.80% in the 7-day charts and went up by 0.81% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 10.69% during last recorded quarter.