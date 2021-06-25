Here is why Polar Power Inc. (POLA) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 8.43%

Polar Power Inc. (POLA) is priced at $10.03 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $10.66 and reached a high price of $10.85, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $10.63. The stock touched a low price of $9.80.

Recently in News on February 10, 2021, Polar Power, Inc. Announces Closing of Public Offering. Polar Power, Inc. (Nasdaq: POLA), today announced the closing of its previously announced public offering of 750,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $18.00 per share, for gross proceeds of $13,500,000, before deducting underwriting discounts and offering expenses. You can read further details here

Polar Power Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $30.82 on 01/25/21, with the lowest value was $4.66 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Polar Power Inc. (POLA) full year performance was 626.81%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Polar Power Inc. shares are logging -67.46% during the 52-week period from high price, and 696.03% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.26 and $30.82.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 700030 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Polar Power Inc. (POLA) recorded performance in the market was 110.05%, having the revenues showcasing -18.98% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 132.10M, as it employees total of 106 workers.

Specialists analysis on Polar Power Inc. (POLA)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Polar Power Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 12.15, with a change in the price was noted -8.16. In a similar fashion, Polar Power Inc. posted a movement of -44.86% for the period of last 100 days, recording 621,938 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for POLA is recording 0.11 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.02.

Trends and Technical analysis: Polar Power Inc. (POLA)

Raw Stochastic average of Polar Power Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 34.40%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 15.89%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 25.83% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 29.34%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 110.05%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 94.76%, alongside a boost of 626.81% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -5.91% in the 7-day charts and went down by 9.26% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -18.98% during last recorded quarter.