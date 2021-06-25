Here is why AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX) recent weekly performance of -2.84% shouldn’t bother you at All

For the readers interested in the stock health of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX). It is currently valued at $1.40. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $1.37, after setting-off with the price of $1.34. Company’s stock value dipped to $1.31 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $1.37.

Recently in News on June 25, 2021, The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ACRX) Investors. The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“AcelRx” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ACRX) securities between March 17, 2020 and February 12, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”). AcelRx investors have until August 9, 2021 to file a lead plaintiff motion. You can read further details here

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.9400 on 02/09/21, with the lowest value was $1.0200 for the same time period, recorded on 05/13/21.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX) full year performance was 4.58%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are logging -52.38% during the 52-week period from high price, and 38.61% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.01 and $2.94.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 664930 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX) recorded performance in the market was 10.48%, having the revenues showcasing -18.45% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 165.48M, as it employees total of 54 workers.

Analysts verdict on AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.6094, with a change in the price was noted -0.78. In a similar fashion, AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted a movement of -35.94% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,603,341 in trading volumes.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 56.92%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 30.00%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 26.86% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 25.30%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 10.48%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 11.38%, alongside a boost of 4.58% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -2.84% in the 7-day charts and went down by 11.38% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -18.45% during last recorded quarter.