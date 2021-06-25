Flora Growth Corp. (FLGC) is on the roll with an average volume of 716.58K in the recent 3 months

Flora Growth Corp. (FLGC) is priced at $3.83 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $3.57 and reached a high price of $3.95, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $3.66. The stock touched a low price of $3.45.

Recently in News on June 23, 2021, Flora Growth Hosting CEO Fireside Discussion on Flora’s International Expansion. Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: FLGC) (“Flora”, “Flora Growth”, or the “Company”), an all-outdoor cultivator and manufacturer of cannabis-derived products and brands, announces it will be hosting a live fireside discussion between President & CEO, Luis Merchan, and Vice President of Corporate Development, James Williams. The virtual fireside conversation will take place tomorrow, Thursday, June 24th at 1:00 pm ET and all those interested in attending are encouraged to register using the following link. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Flora Growth Corp. shares are logging -36.17% during the 52-week period from high price, and 34.39% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.85 and $6.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 594108 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Flora Growth Corp. (FLGC) recorded performance in the market was -23.59%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 149.66M, as it employees total of 162 workers.

Specialists analysis on Flora Growth Corp. (FLGC)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Flora Growth Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for FLGC is recording 0.04 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.02.

Trends and Technical analysis: Flora Growth Corp. (FLGC)

In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 35.78% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 24.17%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -23.59%. The shares increased approximately by 1.67% in the 7-day charts and went up by -5.91% in the period of the last 30 days.