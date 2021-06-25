Engine Media Holdings Inc. (GAME) is on the roll with an average volume of 57.78K in the recent 3 months

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Engine Media Holdings Inc. (GAME), which is $12.34 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $12.60 after opening rate of $11.51 while the lowest price it went was recorded $11.14 before closing at $12.21.

Engine Media Holdings Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $13.40 on 06/25/21, with the lowest value was $7.05 for the same time period, recorded on 02/01/21.

Engine Media Holdings Inc. (GAME) full year performance was 78.92%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Engine Media Holdings Inc. shares are logging -4.78% during the 52-week period from high price, and 138.22% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $5.18 and $12.96.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 681227 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Engine Media Holdings Inc. (GAME) recorded performance in the market was 48.58%, having the revenues showcasing 30.73% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 170.34M.

Analysts verdict on Engine Media Holdings Inc. (GAME)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Engine Media Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 9.63, with a change in the price was noted +5.31. In a similar fashion, Engine Media Holdings Inc. posted a movement of +74.37% for the period of last 100 days, recording 47,757 in trading volumes.

Engine Media Holdings Inc. (GAME): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Engine Media Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 83.26%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 82.04%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 79.49% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 68.44%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Engine Media Holdings Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 48.58%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 67.26%, alongside a boost of 78.92% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares 16.73% in the 7-day charts and went down by 52.43% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 30.73% during last recorded quarter.