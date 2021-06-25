Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (BBAR) is on the roll with an average volume of 403.20K in the recent 3 months

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (BBAR), which is $3.43 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $3.72 after opening rate of $3.69 while the lowest price it went was recorded $3.60 before closing at $3.61.

Recently in News on May 27, 2021, Banco BBVA Argentina SA to Host Earnings Call. Banco BBVA Argentina SA (NYSE:BBAR) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2021 First Quarter Earnings call to be held on May 27, 2021 at 11:00 AM Eastern Time. You can read further details here

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.28 on 06/10/21, with the lowest value was $2.47 for the same time period, recorded on 05/06/21.

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (BBAR) full year performance was -4.24%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. shares are logging -32.61% during the 52-week period from high price, and 51.10% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.27 and $5.09.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 538978 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (BBAR) recorded performance in the market was 12.46%, having the revenues showcasing 30.32% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.29B, as it employees total of 6242 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (BBAR)

During the last month, 1 analysts gave the Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.01, with a change in the price was noted +0.62. In a similar fashion, Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. posted a movement of +22.30% for the period of last 100 days, recording 408,619 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for BBAR is recording 0.03 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.03.

Technical breakdown of Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (BBAR)

Raw Stochastic average of Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. in the period of last 50 days is set at 51.38%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 23.48%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 41.99% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 50.63%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Banco BBVA Argentina S.A., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 12.46%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 14.24%, alongside a downfall of -4.24% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -5.25% in the 7-day charts and went down by 22.37% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 30.32% during last recorded quarter.