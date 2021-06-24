Why is GrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG) up 526.35% from the day 1 this year?

For the readers interested in the stock health of GrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG). It is currently valued at $45.64. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $44.4541, after setting-off with the price of $42.30. Company’s stock value dipped to $42.175 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $43.97.

Recently in News on June 7, 2021, Power Si Launches in Canada. GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ: GRWG), (“GrowGen” or the “Company”), the nation’s largest chain of specialty hydroponic and organic garden centers, today announced that Power Si, a proprietary brand operated and owned by GrowGen, has signed an exclusive distribution agreement with GreenPlanet Wholesale, one of Canada’s oldest and most trusted hydroponic distributors. PowerSi’s original patented formula of mono-silicic acid has consistently proven to improve the yield, strength, and lateral branching of crops and is a must-have for new and experienced growers. Power Si is widely used in North America and facilitates fast, visible and structured periods of both vegetative and flowering growth. You can read further details here

GrowGeneration Corp. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $67.75 on 02/10/21, with the lowest value was $33.02 for the same time period, recorded on 03/05/21.

GrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG) full year performance was 526.35%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, GrowGeneration Corp. shares are logging -32.63% during the 52-week period from high price, and 659.40% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $6.01 and $67.75.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 974133 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the GrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG) recorded performance in the market was 9.32%, having the revenues showcasing -4.02% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.62B, as it employees total of 360 workers.

Specialists analysis on GrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the GrowGeneration Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 46.69, with a change in the price was noted -0.10. In a similar fashion, GrowGeneration Corp. posted a movement of -0.22% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,032,493 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for GRWG is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Trends and Technical analysis: GrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG)

Raw Stochastic average of GrowGeneration Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 82.32%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 90.93%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 77.16% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 64.15%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 9.32%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 8.11%, alongside a boost of 526.35% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 7.74% in the 7-day charts and went down by 19.26% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -4.02% during last recorded quarter.