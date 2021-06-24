TuSimple Holdings Inc. (TSP) market price of $56.79 offers the impression of an exciting value play

For the readers interested in the stock health of TuSimple Holdings Inc. (TSP). It is currently valued at $56.79. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $57.29, after setting-off with the price of $50.44. Company’s stock value dipped to $50.42 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $50.91.

Recently in News on June 2, 2021, TuSimple to Participate at Upcoming Investor Events. TuSimple (Nasdaq: TSP), a global self-driving technology company based in San Diego, California, today announced its participation in the following virtual investor events:. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, TuSimple Holdings Inc. shares are logging -13.93% during the 52-week period from high price, and 76.75% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $32.13 and $65.98.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1138171 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the TuSimple Holdings Inc. (TSP) recorded performance in the market was 41.98%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 11.73B, as it employees total of 980 workers.

Market experts do have their say about TuSimple Holdings Inc. (TSP)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the TuSimple Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Technical breakdown of TuSimple Holdings Inc. (TSP)

In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 56.08% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 54.47%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of TuSimple Holdings Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 41.98%. The shares increased approximately by 12.95% in the 7-day charts and went down by 55.21% in the period of the last 30 days.