Time to Buy Beat-Down ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) Stock? Here is the INSIGHT

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) is priced at $47.80 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $43.89 and reached a high price of $44.81, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $44.55. The stock touched a low price of $42.70.

Recently in News on June 21, 2021, ZIM and Alibaba.com Announce the Extension of Their Commercial Cooperation Agreement Until 2023. Enables Alibaba.com Global Customers to Book and Purchase Sea Freight and Logistic Services from ZIM on Alibaba.com. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. shares are logging 0.91% during the 52-week period from high price, and 321.52% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $11.34 and $47.37.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2317140 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) recorded performance in the market was 287.39%, having the revenues showcasing 87.90% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 5.19B, as it employees total of 3794 workers.

Analysts verdict on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM)

During the last month, 3 analysts gave the ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 31.15, with a change in the price was noted +34.05. In a similar fashion, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. posted a movement of +250.00% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,191,659 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ZIM is recording 2.03 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.42.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 98.88%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 97.28%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 72.77% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 59.04%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 287.39%. The shares increased approximately by -1.26% in the 7-day charts and went down by 1.92% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 87.90% during last recorded quarter.