Time to Buy Beat-Down Protagenic Therapeutics Inc. (PTIX) Stock? Here is the INSIGHT

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Protagenic Therapeutics Inc. (PTIX), which is $3.06 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $3.14 after opening rate of $2.81 while the lowest price it went was recorded $2.80 before closing at $2.77.

Protagenic Therapeutics Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $7.00 on 03/02/21, with the lowest value was $1.70 for the same time period, recorded on 01/13/21.

Protagenic Therapeutics Inc. (PTIX) full year performance was -86.81%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Protagenic Therapeutics Inc. shares are logging -56.29% during the 52-week period from high price, and 191.43% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.05 and $7.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1898727 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Protagenic Therapeutics Inc. (PTIX) recorded performance in the market was 191.43%, having the revenues showcasing 11.27% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 51.32M.

Specialists analysis on Protagenic Therapeutics Inc. (PTIX)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Protagenic Therapeutics Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Trends and Technical analysis: Protagenic Therapeutics Inc. (PTIX)

Raw Stochastic average of Protagenic Therapeutics Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 24.82%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 44.33%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 37.08% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 40.08%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 191.43%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -80.21%, alongside a downfall of -86.81% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -1.61% in the 7-day charts and went down by 45.02% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 11.27% during last recorded quarter.