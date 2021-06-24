Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close Tuya Inc. (TUYA) was up 8.71%

For the readers interested in the stock health of Tuya Inc. (TUYA). It is currently valued at $23.34. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $23.79, after setting-off with the price of $21.89. Company’s stock value dipped to $21.73 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $21.47.

Recently in News on June 19, 2021, Tuya Smart Continues Global IoT Press Meeting Series with Southeast Asian Event. Tuya Smart (NYSE: TUYA), a global leading IoT Cloud Platform, has continued its Global IoT Press Meeting series by hosting today’s Southeast Asia Edition. Leaders from the region including Ace Hardware Indonesia, Cherry, Schneider Electric, Smart Control Technology, and the Singapore Manufacturing Federation came together to share insights on the IoT market, current trends, industry challenges, and how the industry will create opportunities for growth in the future. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Tuya Inc. shares are logging -15.59% during the 52-week period from high price, and 48.66% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $15.70 and $27.65.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1399313 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Tuya Inc. (TUYA) recorded performance in the market was -6.64%, having the revenues showcasing 21.06% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 13.62B, as it employees total of 2258 workers.

Analysts verdict on Tuya Inc. (TUYA)

During the last month, 3 analysts gave the Tuya Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Tuya Inc. (TUYA): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Tuya Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 69.77%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 51.18%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 26.47% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 17.68%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Tuya Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -6.64%. The shares increased approximately by 11.62% in the 7-day charts and went up by 8.46% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 21.06% during last recorded quarter.