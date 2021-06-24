Recent Change of 6.14% in the Bank of Commerce Holdings (BOCH) market price might lead to pleasant surprises

Bank of Commerce Holdings (BOCH) is priced at $14.87 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $14.00 and reached a high price of $14.22, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $14.01. The stock touched a low price of $13.91.

Recently in News on June 24, 2021, COLUMBIA BANKING SYSTEM, INC. ENTERS CALIFORNIA THROUGH THE ACQUISITION OF BANK OF COMMERCE HOLDINGS. Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ: COLB, “Columbia”), the holding company for Columbia State Bank, and Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ: BOCH, “Bank of Commerce”), the holding company for Merchants Bank of Commerce, today announced the signing of a definitive agreement to merge Bank of Commerce into Columbia in an all-stock transaction valued at approximately $266.0 million, or $15.72 per share of Bank of Commerce common stock based on Columbia’s stock price on June 23, 2021. This transaction represents Columbia’s entrance into the California market, and the combined company will have over 150 branches with $19 billion in assets throughout Washington, Oregon, Idaho and California. You can read further details here

Bank of Commerce Holdings had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $15.19 on 06/08/21, with the lowest value was $9.50 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Bank of Commerce Holdings (BOCH) full year performance was 89.58%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Bank of Commerce Holdings shares are logging -2.11% during the 52-week period from high price, and 132.71% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $6.39 and $15.19.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 692867 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Bank of Commerce Holdings (BOCH) recorded performance in the market was 41.52%, having the revenues showcasing 17.14% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 246.44M, as it employees total of 206 workers.

Analysts verdict on Bank of Commerce Holdings (BOCH)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Bank of Commerce Holdings a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 12.81, with a change in the price was noted +4.81. In a similar fashion, Bank of Commerce Holdings posted a movement of +48.00% for the period of last 100 days, recording 86,011 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for BOCH is recording 0.11 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.11.

Bank of Commerce Holdings (BOCH): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Bank of Commerce Holdings in the period of last 50 days is set at 86.84%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 76.92%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 41.03% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 23.77%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Bank of Commerce Holdings, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 41.52%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 40.66%, alongside a boost of 89.58% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -5.34% in the 7-day charts and went down by -3.38% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 17.14% during last recorded quarter.