Kelso Technologies Inc. (KIQ) distance from 20-day Simple moving Average is 5.69%: What to Expect?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Kelso Technologies Inc. (KIQ), which is $0.73 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $0.71 after opening rate of $0.70 while the lowest price it went was recorded $0.68 before closing at $0.69.

Recently in News on June 4, 2021, Kelso Technologies Inc. Announces Annual General and Special Meeting Results. Kelso Technologies Inc. (“Kelso” or the “Company”), (TSX: KLS), (NYSE American: KIQ) is pleased to announce the detailed voting results from the Annual General and Special Meeting held on June 3, 2021 (the “Meeting”). You can read further details here

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Kelso Technologies Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.4800 on 02/09/21, with the lowest value was $0.5293 for the same time period, recorded on 01/05/21.

Kelso Technologies Inc. (KIQ) full year performance was 3.80%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Kelso Technologies Inc. shares are logging -50.81% during the 52-week period from high price, and 63.60% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.44 and $1.48.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1457782 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Kelso Technologies Inc. (KIQ) recorded performance in the market was 25.69%, having the revenues showcasing -19.79% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 37.11M.

Kelso Technologies Inc. (KIQ) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Kelso Technologies Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.8586, with a change in the price was noted -0.24. In a similar fashion, Kelso Technologies Inc. posted a movement of -24.74% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,935,264 in trading volumes.

Kelso Technologies Inc. (KIQ): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Kelso Technologies Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 44.64%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 51.85%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 43.19% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 36.56%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Kelso Technologies Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 25.69%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 25.55%, alongside a boost of 3.80% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 0.75% in the 7-day charts and went down by 7.15% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -19.79% during last recorded quarter.