Here is why Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (HFRO) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 2.71%

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (HFRO), which is $9.95 to be very precise.

Recently in News on June 14, 2021, Highland Income Fund Announces Proposal to Convert Fund to Diversified Holding Company. Business Change Intended to Increase Shareholder Value, Provide Potential to Reduce Discount to NAVFund’s Board and Independent Trustees Unanimously Approve Proposal, Recommend Shareholders Vote â€œFORâ€ Business Change. You can read further details here

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $12.15 on 06/10/21, with the lowest value was $9.90 for the same time period, recorded on 06/23/21.

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (HFRO) full year performance was 22.84%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund shares are logging -18.11% during the 52-week period from high price, and 33.02% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $7.48 and $12.15.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1460444 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (HFRO) recorded performance in the market was -3.21%, having the revenues showcasing -8.80% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 709.94M.

Analysts verdict on Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (HFRO)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 11.08, with a change in the price was noted -0.31. In a similar fashion, Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund posted a movement of -3.02% for the period of last 100 days, recording 337,737 in trading volumes.

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (HFRO): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund in the period of last 50 days is set at 2.22%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 2.22%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 12.27% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 18.57%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -3.21%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -1.87%, alongside a boost of 22.84% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares -9.05% in the 7-day charts and went up by -13.25% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -8.80% during last recorded quarter.