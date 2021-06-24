Gear up for the change! NanoViricides Inc. (NNVC) has hit the volume of 560967

NanoViricides Inc. (NNVC) is priced at $4.76 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $4.45 and reached a high price of $4.84, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $4.24. The stock touched a low price of $4.41.

Recently in News on May 17, 2021, NanoViricides Has Filed Quarterly Report for Period Ending March 31, 2021 – Has Sufficient Cash, Coronavirus Drug Candidate Moving Towards IND. NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSE American:NNVC) (the “Company”) a global leader in the development of highly effective antiviral therapies based on a novel nanomedicines platform (the “Company”), has filed its quarterly report for its third quarter of financial year 2021 with the Securities and Exchange Commission. This press release should be read in conjunction with the Company’s Form 10-Q filed on May 14, 2021. The submission can be downloaded from the SEC website at: https: You can read further details here

NanoViricides Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $8.71 on 03/02/21, with the lowest value was $2.91 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

NanoViricides Inc. (NNVC) full year performance was -36.62%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, NanoViricides Inc. shares are logging -52.26% during the 52-week period from high price, and 67.02% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.85 and $9.97.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 560967 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the NanoViricides Inc. (NNVC) recorded performance in the market was 65.85%, having the revenues showcasing 3.48% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 56.98M, as it employees total of 17 workers.

The Analysts eye on NanoViricides Inc. (NNVC)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the NanoViricides Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 4.38, with a change in the price was noted +0.72. In a similar fashion, NanoViricides Inc. posted a movement of +17.82% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,576,156 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for NNVC is recording 0.01 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of NanoViricides Inc. (NNVC)

Raw Stochastic average of NanoViricides Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 95.48%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 94.70%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 73.86% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 59.17%.

Considering, the past performance of NanoViricides Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 65.85%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 30.05%, alongside a downfall of -36.62% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 16.67% in the 7-day charts and went down by 38.78% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 3.48% during last recorded quarter.