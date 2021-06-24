Gear up for the change! Capstead Mortgage Corporation (CMO) has hit the volume of 2918083

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Capstead Mortgage Corporation (CMO), which is $6.24 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $6.47 after opening rate of $6.36 while the lowest price it went was recorded $6.24 before closing at $6.38.

Recently in News on June 10, 2021, Capstead Mortgage Corporation Declares Second Quarter 2021 Common Dividend of $0.15 Per Share and Series E Preferred Dividend of $0.46875 Per Share and Announces May 31, 2021 Book Value of $6.57 Per Common Share. Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE: CMO) (“Capstead” or “The Company”) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a second quarter 2021 common dividend of $0.15 per common share. The dividend is payable on July 20, 2021 to common stockholders of record as of June 30, 2021. You can read further details here

Capstead Mortgage Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $6.88 on 06/09/21, with the lowest value was $5.26 for the same time period, recorded on 01/29/21.

Capstead Mortgage Corporation (CMO) full year performance was 10.64%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Capstead Mortgage Corporation shares are logging -9.30% during the 52-week period from high price, and 23.32% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $5.06 and $6.88.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Real Estate managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2918083 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Capstead Mortgage Corporation (CMO) recorded performance in the market was 7.40%, having the revenues showcasing -1.11% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 614.70M, as it employees total of 15 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Capstead Mortgage Corporation (CMO)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Capstead Mortgage Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 6.26, with a change in the price was noted +0.90. In a similar fashion, Capstead Mortgage Corporation posted a movement of +16.85% for the period of last 100 days, recording 845,147 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CMO is recording 10.58 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.15.

Technical breakdown of Capstead Mortgage Corporation (CMO)

Raw Stochastic average of Capstead Mortgage Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 5.88%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 0.00%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 10.91% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 13.19%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Capstead Mortgage Corporation, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 7.40%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 8.71%, alongside a boost of 10.64% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -6.31% in the 7-day charts and went down by -4.29% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -1.11% during last recorded quarter.