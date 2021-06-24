Forest Road Acquisition Corp. (FRX) is on the roll with an average volume of 1.31M in the recent 3 months

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Forest Road Acquisition Corp. (FRX), which is $10.37 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $10.59 after opening rate of $10.10 while the lowest price it went was recorded $10.01 before closing at $9.98.

Recently in News on June 23, 2021, Forest Road Acquisition Corp., The Beachbody Company and Myx Fitness Announce Expected Closing of Business Combination. The proposed business combination is expected to close on Friday, June 25, 2021, assuming Forest Road receives stockholder approval at the Special Meeting of Stockholders to be held on June 24, 2021. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Forest Road Acquisition Corp. shares are logging -43.02% during the 52-week period from high price, and 6.69% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.72 and $18.20.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2357401 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Forest Road Acquisition Corp. (FRX) recorded performance in the market was -0.96%, having the revenues showcasing 2.57% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 311.10M.

Market experts do have their say about Forest Road Acquisition Corp. (FRX)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Forest Road Acquisition Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 10.61, with a change in the price was noted -0.05. In a similar fashion, Forest Road Acquisition Corp. posted a movement of -0.48% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,189,351 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of Forest Road Acquisition Corp. (FRX)

Raw Stochastic average of Forest Road Acquisition Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 43.07%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 43.07%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 21.03% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 12.28%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Forest Road Acquisition Corp., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -0.96%. The shares 3.49% in the 7-day charts and went down by 4.54% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 2.57% during last recorded quarter.