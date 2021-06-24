Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) market price of $9.06 offers the impression of an exciting value play

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Cronos Group Inc. (CRON), which is $9.06 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $8.795 after opening rate of $8.54 while the lowest price it went was recorded $8.52 before closing at $8.65.

Recently in News on June 14, 2021, Cronos Group Announces Strategic Investment in PharmaCann, a Leading U.S. Cannabis Company. Investment is Expected to Position Cronos Group to Benefit from Rapid Growth in the U.S. Cannabis Market. You can read further details here

Cronos Group Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $15.83 on 02/10/21, with the lowest value was $6.95 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) full year performance was 32.47%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Cronos Group Inc. shares are logging -42.77% during the 52-week period from high price, and 84.33% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $4.91 and $15.83.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 941668 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) recorded performance in the market was 24.64%, having the revenues showcasing -6.59% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 3.21B.

The Analysts eye on Cronos Group Inc. (CRON)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Cronos Group Inc. a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 8 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 2 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 9.33, with a change in the price was noted -1.16. In a similar fashion, Cronos Group Inc. posted a movement of -11.42% for the period of last 100 days, recording 4,308,247 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of Cronos Group Inc. (CRON)

Raw Stochastic average of Cronos Group Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 84.17%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 78.75%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 65.32% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 60.27%.

Considering, the past performance of Cronos Group Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 24.64%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 15.80%, alongside a boost of 32.47% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 0.46% in the 7-day charts and went down by 17.85% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -6.59% during last recorded quarter.