Bitfarms Ltd. Common Stock (BITF) market price of $4.34 offers the impression of an exciting value play

For the readers interested in the stock health of Bitfarms Ltd. Common Stock (BITF). It is currently valued at $4.34. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $4.47, after setting-off with the price of $4.47. Company’s stock value dipped to $4.26 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $4.30.

Recently in News on June 23, 2021, Bitfarms Provides Reminder of Upcoming Annual General and Special Meeting and Issues Addendum to Previously Filed Management Information Circular. Bitfarms Ltd. (“Bitfarms”, or the “Company”) (TSXV:BITF // NASDAQ:BITF), provides a reminder of its upcoming Annual General and Special Meeting and issues the following news release to supplement the disclosure contained in its recently filed management information circular dated April 28, 2021 (the “Circular”). You can read further details here

Bitfarms Ltd. Common Stock had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance.

Bitfarms Ltd. Common Stock (BITF) full year performance was 1094.44%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Bitfarms Ltd. Common Stock shares are logging -56.65% during the 52-week period from high price, and 1930.45% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.21 and $10.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 859924 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Bitfarms Ltd. Common Stock (BITF) recorded performance in the market was 126.32%, having the revenues showcasing -18.86% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before.

Market experts do have their say about Bitfarms Ltd. Common Stock (BITF)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Bitfarms Ltd. Common Stock a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Technical breakdown of Bitfarms Ltd. Common Stock (BITF)

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Bitfarms Ltd. Common Stock, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 126.32%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 213.87%, alongside a boost of 1094.44% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares 8.59% in the 7-day charts and went up by -14.60% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -18.86% during last recorded quarter.