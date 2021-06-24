Analysts Mean recommendation for OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (OSW) was 1.70: Is this the key time?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (OSW), which is $10.20 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $10.77 after opening rate of $10.04 while the lowest price it went was recorded $10.0031 before closing at $11.21.

Recently in News on June 24, 2021, OneSpaWorld Announces Pricing of Secondary Public Offering of Common Shares. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: OSW) (“OneSpaWorld” or the “Company”), the preeminent global provider of health and wellness services and products on-board cruise ships and in premium destination resorts around the world, today announced that the previously announced underwritten secondary public offering of its common shares priced at a price to the public of $9.50 per share. The offering consists of 8,421,053 secondary common shares to be sold by Steiner Leisure Limited and certain affiliates of OneSpaWorld’s directors (collectively, the “Selling Shareholders”) and OneSpaWorld will not receive any proceeds from the offering. The offering is expected to close on June 28, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. You can read further details here

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $12.52 on 06/08/21, with the lowest value was $8.15 for the same time period, recorded on 01/19/21.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (OSW) full year performance was 74.36%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited shares are logging -18.53% during the 52-week period from high price, and 130.25% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $4.43 and $12.52.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1330677 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (OSW) recorded performance in the market was 0.59%, having the revenues showcasing 2.82% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 764.80M.

Analysts verdict on OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (OSW)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 10.78, with a change in the price was noted +0.71. In a similar fashion, OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited posted a movement of +7.48% for the period of last 100 days, recording 405,145 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for OSW is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.77.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (OSW): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 31.76%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 7.82%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 21.42% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 27.48%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 0.59%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 16.44%, alongside a boost of 74.36% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -12.82% in the 7-day charts and went down by -6.08% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 2.82% during last recorded quarter.