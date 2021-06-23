Score Media and Gaming Inc. (SCR) is on the roll with an average volume of 556.24K in the recent 3 months

Score Media and Gaming Inc. (SCR) is priced at $24.28 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $22.79 and reached a high price of $26.36, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $22.27. The stock touched a low price of $22.79.

Recently in News on June 22, 2021, theScore Applauds Passage by the Senate of Historic Legislation to Legalize Single Event Sports Betting in Canada. Bill C-218 Paves Way for Implementation of a Regulated Sports Betting Framework. You can read further details here

Score Media and Gaming Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance.

Score Media and Gaming Inc. (SCR) full year performance was 349.63%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Score Media and Gaming Inc. shares are logging -46.04% during the 52-week period from high price, and 502.48% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $4.03 and $45.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2796608 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Score Media and Gaming Inc. (SCR) recorded performance in the market was 103.30%, having the revenues showcasing -10.47% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.22B, as it employees total of 258 workers.

Specialists analysis on Score Media and Gaming Inc. (SCR)

During the last month, 4 analysts gave the Score Media and Gaming Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Trends and Technical analysis: Score Media and Gaming Inc. (SCR)

Raw Stochastic average of Score Media and Gaming Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 84.49%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 82.51%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 79.76% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 84.01%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 103.30%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 130.95%, alongside a boost of 349.63% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 12.83% in the 7-day charts and went down by 70.63% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -10.47% during last recorded quarter.