Reason’s why Uxin Limited (UXIN) is an asset to your trade with current Target Price of $2.75

At the end of the latest market close, Uxin Limited (UXIN) was valued at $3.79. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $3.74 while reaching the peak value of $3.75 and lowest value recorded on the day was $3.402. The stock current value is $3.48.

Recently in News on June 15, 2021, Uxin Announces Financing Transaction of up to US$315 million. Uxin Limited (“Uxin” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: UXIN), a leading nationwide online used car dealer in China, today announced that it has entered into definitive agreements with NIO Capital and Joy Capital, pursuant to which both investors have agreed to invest a total of up to US$315 million in the Company. Concurrently, the Company has agreed with its convertible notes holders, including 58.com, TPG and Warburg Pincus, to convert their convertible notes in an aggregate principal amount of US$69 million into Class A ordinary shares of the Company. Over ten important investors, including NIO Capital, Joy Capital and the above mentioned convertible notes holders will agree not to sell their shares in the Company in the next nine months. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions stipulated in the agreements. You can read further details here

Uxin Limited had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $5.82 on 06/15/21, with the lowest value was $0.86 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Uxin Limited (UXIN) full year performance was 136.73%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Uxin Limited shares are logging -40.21% during the 52-week period from high price, and 383.33% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.72 and $5.82.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 5533678 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Uxin Limited (UXIN) recorded performance in the market was 298.85%, having the revenues showcasing 225.23% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.07B, as it employees total of 6455 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Uxin Limited (UXIN)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Uxin Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.19, with a change in the price was noted +2.36. In a similar fashion, Uxin Limited posted a movement of +210.71% for the period of last 100 days, recording 15,084,124 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of Uxin Limited (UXIN)

Raw Stochastic average of Uxin Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 49.46%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 13.65%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 21.77% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 27.16%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Uxin Limited, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 298.85%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 207.96%, alongside a boost of 136.73% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -22.84% in the 7-day charts and went down by -0.29% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 225.23% during last recorded quarter.