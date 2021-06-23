Orbital Energy Group Inc. (OEG) is on the roll with an average volume of 6.77M in the recent 3 months

At the end of the latest market close, Orbital Energy Group Inc. (OEG) was valued at $4.46. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $4.45 while reaching the peak value of $4.50 and lowest value recorded on the day was $4.35. The stock current value is $4.59.

Recently in News on June 21, 2021, Orbital Energy Group’s Subsidiary, Gibson Technical Services, Awarded Distributed Antennae System Project By Major U.S. Cellular Carrier. Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: OEG) (“OEG”) today announced that its telecommunications subsidiary, Gibson Technical Services (“GTS”), has been awarded a project by a major U.S. cellular carrier to install a distributed antennae system (DAS) in a large Atlantic Athletic Conference (ACC) university stadium. The project is scheduled to commence in the coming weeks and to be completed during the 2021 ACC football season. You can read further details here

Orbital Energy Group Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $11.20 on 01/27/21, with the lowest value was $1.82 for the same time period, recorded on 01/05/21.

Orbital Energy Group Inc. (OEG) full year performance was 550.48%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Orbital Energy Group Inc. shares are logging -59.02% during the 52-week period from high price, and 918.42% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.45 and $11.20.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Utilities managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1047874 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Orbital Energy Group Inc. (OEG) recorded performance in the market was 103.65%, having the revenues showcasing -18.32% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 240.13M, as it employees total of 284 workers.

The Analysts eye on Orbital Energy Group Inc. (OEG)

During the last month, 1 analysts gave the Orbital Energy Group Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 5.38, with a change in the price was noted -3.14. In a similar fashion, Orbital Energy Group Inc. posted a movement of -40.36% for the period of last 100 days, recording 5,906,043 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for OEG is recording 0.58 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.20.

Technical rundown of Orbital Energy Group Inc. (OEG)

Raw Stochastic average of Orbital Energy Group Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 36.11%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 32.84%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 30.93% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 31.00%.

Considering, the past performance of Orbital Energy Group Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 103.65%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 245.74%, alongside a boost of 550.48% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -4.29% in the 7-day charts and went down by 32.74% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -18.32% during last recorded quarter.