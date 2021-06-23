Here is why United Time Technology Co. Ltd. (UTME) recent weekly performance of -70.92% shouldn’t bother you at All

At the end of the latest market close, United Time Technology Co. Ltd. (UTME) was valued at $15.67. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $14.522 while reaching the peak value of $14.95 and lowest value recorded on the day was $14.00. The stock current value is $14.25.

Recently in News on April 6, 2021, UTime Limited Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering. UTime Limited (“UTime” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: UTME), a mobile device manufacturing company committed to providing cost effective products and solutions to consumers globally, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 3,750,000 shares of its ordinary shares at a price of US$4.00 per share to the public for a total of US$15 million of gross proceeds to UTime. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, United Time Technology Co. Ltd. shares are logging -86.72% during the 52-week period from high price, and 25.00% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $11.40 and $107.33.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1363388 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the United Time Technology Co. Ltd. (UTME) recorded performance in the market was -63.46%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 117.82M, as it employees total of 307 workers.

United Time Technology Co. Ltd. (UTME) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the United Time Technology Co. Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

United Time Technology Co. Ltd. (UTME): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of United Time Technology Co. Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 0.40%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 0.40%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 1.99% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 13.08%.

If we look into the earlier routines of United Time Technology Co. Ltd., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -63.46%. The shares -70.92% in the 7-day charts and went down by -59.80% in the period of the last 30 days.