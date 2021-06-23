Here is why Safe Bulkers Inc. (SB) recent weekly performance of 0.52% shouldn’t bother you at All

At the end of the latest market close, Safe Bulkers Inc. (SB) was valued at $3.90. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $3.82 while reaching the peak value of $3.95 and lowest value recorded on the day was $3.8001. The stock current value is $3.88.

Recently in News on June 21, 2021, Safe Bulkers, Inc. Refinances $70 Million of Loan Facilities. Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE: SB), an international provider of marine drybulk transportation services, announced today that the Company has entered into a credit facility of $70.0 million with a five-year tenor, comprising of a term loan tranche of $30.0 million and a reducing revolving credit facility tranche providing for a draw down capacity of up to $40.0 million, with respect to seven vessels. The agreement contains financial covenants in line with the existing loan and credit facilities of the Company. You can read further details here

Safe Bulkers Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.46 on 05/24/21, with the lowest value was $1.31 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Safe Bulkers Inc. (SB) full year performance was 200.00%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Safe Bulkers Inc. shares are logging -13.00% during the 52-week period from high price, and 371.33% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.82 and $4.46.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 915049 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Safe Bulkers Inc. (SB) recorded performance in the market was 200.00%, having the revenues showcasing 48.29% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 419.64M, as it employees total of 827 workers.

Safe Bulkers Inc. (SB) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Safe Bulkers Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.12, with a change in the price was noted +2.13. In a similar fashion, Safe Bulkers Inc. posted a movement of +122.70% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,554,175 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SB is recording 1.26 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.07.

Safe Bulkers Inc. (SB): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Safe Bulkers Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 74.57%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 41.21%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 41.58% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 40.74%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Safe Bulkers Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 200.00%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 225.00%, alongside a boost of 200.00% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 0.52% in the 7-day charts and went up by -4.88% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 48.29% during last recorded quarter.