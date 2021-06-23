Here is why Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 10.30%

Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT) is priced at $6.90 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $6.77 and reached a high price of $7.12, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $7.00. The stock touched a low price of $6.36.

Recently in News on June 10, 2021, Digihost Announces Strategic Collaboration With Bit Digital to Increase Combined Hashrates by 400 PH. Digihost Technology Inc. (“Digihost” or the “Company”) (TSXV: DGHI; OTCQB: HSSHF) is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into a strategic co-mining agreement (the “Agreement”) with Bit Digital USA, Inc. (“BTBT”) (Nasdaq: BTBT). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company will provide certain premises (the “Premises”) to BTBT for the purpose of the operation and storage of a 20 MW Bitcoin mining system (the “Miners”) to be delivered by BTBT, and the Company will also provide services to maintain the Premises for a term of two years. The collaboration between Digihost and BTBT is expected to generate an increase in hashrate of approximately 400 PH between the companies. You can read further details here

Bit Digital Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $33.00 on 01/04/21, with the lowest value was $6.36 for the same time period, recorded on 06/22/21.

Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT) full year performance was 348.72%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Bit Digital Inc. shares are logging -79.09% during the 52-week period from high price, and 489.74% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.17 and $33.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1024984 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT) recorded performance in the market was -68.05%, having the revenues showcasing -52.64% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 360.85M, as it employees total of 63 workers.

Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Bit Digital Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 13.85, with a change in the price was noted -12.49. In a similar fashion, Bit Digital Inc. posted a movement of -64.32% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,803,358 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for BTBT is recording 0.02 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Bit Digital Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 4.50%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 14.92%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 12.50% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 10.17%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Bit Digital Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -68.05%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 25.90%, alongside a boost of 348.72% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -18.70% in the 7-day charts and went down by -18.32% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -52.64% during last recorded quarter.