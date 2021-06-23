Gear up for the change! VivoPower International PLC (VVPR) has hit the volume of 3528025

For the readers interested in the stock health of VivoPower International PLC (VVPR). It is currently valued at $7.30. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $8.16, after setting-off with the price of $7.80. Company’s stock value dipped to $7.06 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $7.01.

Recently in News on June 22, 2021, VivoPower International PLC Announces Binding Letter of Intent for Electric Vehicle Conversion Partnership with Toyota Australia. VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ: VVPR, the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into a binding Letter of Intent (“LOI”) with Toyota Motor Corporation Australia Limited (“Toyota Australia”) to create a collaboration program between VivoPower and Toyota Australia for electrification of Toyota Landcruiser vehicles using conversion kits designed and manufactured by VivoPower’s wholly-owned electric vehicle subsidiary, Tembo e-LV B.V. (“Tembo”). You can read further details here

VivoPower International PLC had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $19.30 on 01/25/21, with the lowest value was $5.92 for the same time period, recorded on 05/13/21.

VivoPower International PLC (VVPR) full year performance was 428.99%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, VivoPower International PLC shares are logging -70.00% during the 52-week period from high price, and 474.80% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.27 and $24.33.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3528025 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the VivoPower International PLC (VVPR) recorded performance in the market was -21.34%, having the revenues showcasing -18.07% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 126.44M, as it employees total of 204 workers.

Analysts verdict on VivoPower International PLC (VVPR)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the VivoPower International PLC a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 9.03, with a change in the price was noted -5.88. In a similar fashion, VivoPower International PLC posted a movement of -44.61% for the period of last 100 days, recording 461,799 in trading volumes.

VivoPower International PLC (VVPR): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of VivoPower International PLC in the period of last 50 days is set at 38.60%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 39.49%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 30.71% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 29.41%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of VivoPower International PLC, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -21.34%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 1.81%, alongside a boost of 428.99% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 2.38% in the 7-day charts and went down by 4.89% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -18.07% during last recorded quarter.